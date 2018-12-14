Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) EVP Timothy T. Matson Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) EVP Timothy T. Matson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,164.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE RGA traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.48. 444,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,693. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.84 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.74. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 59,028 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 18.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.14.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

