Reliv International (RELV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.02

Shares of Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 15096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

