Remark (MARK) Stock Price Down 10%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) shares were down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 2,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 643,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Remark from $13.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Remark during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Remark by 294.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Remark during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Remark by 686.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,548 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Remark by 1,128.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 572,401 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a social media data intelligence platform. It also owns and operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, such as travel and entertainment, young adult lifestyle, and personal finance.

