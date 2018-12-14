Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $51,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX opened at $62.74 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alteryx from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alteryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 29,855 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,269,733.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $506,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 194,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,551,233 and have sold 226,667 shares valued at $12,245,554. Insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

