Rentberry Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $931.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $428,681.00 and approximately $931.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.02111407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00139645 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00174101 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031199 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031277 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,305 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

