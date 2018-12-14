Repligen (RGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Repligen Corporation is a life sciences company focused on the development, production and commercialization of high-value consumable products used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Their bioprocessing products are sold to major life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. They are a leading manufacturer of Protein A, a critical reagent used to separate and purify monoclonal antibody therapeutics. They also supply several growth factor products used to increase cell culture productivity during the fermentation stage of drug manufacturing. In addition, they have developed and marketed their OPUS® series of pre-packed plug-and-play chromatography columns, and they provide test kits to ensure final product quality. Aside from their core bioprocessing business, they have a portfolio of clinical-stage partnering assets, including a pancreatic imaging agent in Phase 3 development and an orphan drug candidate in Phase 1 development. “

RGEN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. CL King cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Repligen to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. Repligen has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $115,917.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 31,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $2,015,997.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,520.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 1,511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

