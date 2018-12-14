Repme (RPM) Trading 15.6% Lower This Week

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. Over the last week, Repme has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Repme has a total market capitalization of $271,650.00 and approximately $14,128.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Repme token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.02333418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00142839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00171327 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.01 or 0.10429095 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Repme Profile

Repme launched on February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio. The official message board for Repme is medium.com/@repmedapp. Repme’s official website is repme.io.

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Repme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Repme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

