Research Analysts Set Expectations for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (CBL)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBL. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. CBL & Associates Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.97.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. CBL & Associates Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $436.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21, a P/E/G ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $206.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 73.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.