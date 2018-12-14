Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ingevity Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NGVT)

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Ingevity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.50 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 47.45% and a net margin of 15.53%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital set a $98.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $545,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 69.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

