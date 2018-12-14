Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $113,597.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Retail Value in the third quarter worth $107,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Retail Value in the third quarter worth $121,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Value in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Value in the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Retail Value (RVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.79” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/retail-value-rvi-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-25-79.html.

About Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. (formerly known as DDR Corp.). RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.