Reven Housing Reit Inc (RVEN) Insider Chad M. Carpenter Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Reven Housing Reit Inc (NASDAQ:RVEN) insider Chad M. Carpenter purchased 5,000 shares of Reven Housing Reit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVEN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155. Reven Housing Reit Inc has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

About Reven Housing Reit

Reven Housing REIT, Inc, (NASDAQ: RVEN) engages in the acquisition and ownership of portfolios of occupied single family rental properties in the United States. Reven currently owns and operates single family rental properties in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.

