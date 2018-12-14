Reviewing Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) & Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals -36.54% 4.98% 0.90% Prestige Consumer Healthcare 33.38% 11.82% 3.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 6 3 0 2.33 Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 2 1 0 2.33

Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $22.14, suggesting a potential upside of 38.83%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.51%. Given Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Amneal Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals $775.79 million 6.15 -$469.28 million $0.63 25.35 Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.04 billion 1.66 $339.57 million $2.58 12.97

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Amneal Pharmaceuticals. Prestige Consumer Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amneal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Prestige Consumer Healthcare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning. The company's OTC healthcare products include BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids/lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergy/redness relief, Compound W for wart removal, Debrox for ear wax removal, DenTek PEG oral care, Dramamine for motion sickness relief, and Efferdent denture cleanser tablets. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprises Fess nasal saline spray, Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Hydralyte for oral rehydration, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Pedia-Lax pediatric laxatives, Summer's Eve for feminine hygiene, Little Remedies pediatric OTC products, and The Doctor's NightGuard dental protectors. In addition, the company offers household cleaning products, such as abrasive tub and tile cleaners under the Comet name, as well as Chore Boy, and Spic and Span names. It serves mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.