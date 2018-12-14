Reviewing Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) & BBVA Banco Frances (BFR)

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) and BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Santander Brasil has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BBVA Banco Frances has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander Brasil and BBVA Banco Frances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Brasil 13.00% 12.58% 1.65% BBVA Banco Frances N/A 24.22% 2.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Banco Santander Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of BBVA Banco Frances shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander Brasil and BBVA Banco Frances’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Brasil $27.39 billion 1.54 $2.80 billion $0.73 15.42 BBVA Banco Frances $1.83 billion 1.29 $234.24 million $1.14 10.11

Banco Santander Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than BBVA Banco Frances. BBVA Banco Frances is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Banco Santander Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BBVA Banco Frances pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Banco Santander Brasil pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BBVA Banco Frances pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BBVA Banco Frances is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and BBVA Banco Frances, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Brasil 0 5 0 0 2.00 BBVA Banco Frances 0 1 0 0 2.00

Banco Santander Brasil currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given Banco Santander Brasil’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banco Santander Brasil is more favorable than BBVA Banco Frances.

Summary

Banco Santander Brasil beats BBVA Banco Frances on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides payment, securities and insurance brokerage, capitalization, buying club management, securitization, credit and recovery management, resource management, and other services. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the public sector and local financial institutions, and short-term loans to companies, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, collateral loans, consumer loans, credit card loans, pre-financing and export financing, and short-term placements in foreign banks. In addition, the company offers fire, mixed family and comprehensive, civil liability, theft, personal accidents, umbrella life, debtor balances, funeral services, and other insurance coverage products; investment fund and pension fund management services; and stock exchange brokerage services. Further, it provides financing for the acquisition of new and second-hand Peugeot and Citroën vehicles through pledge loans, receivables from financial leases, and other financial products and in supplying services associated to the purchase, maintenance, and insurance coverage of motor vehicles; and secured loans for the purchase of VW, Audi, and Ducati new or second hand vehicles, credit through operating leases, and other financial products and services, as well as engages in security trading, investment banking, and other authorized operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 251 retail branches, 15 in-company branches, 1 points of sale, and 2 point of express support, 797 ATMs, 822 self-service terminals, a telephone banking, and Internet banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to BBVA Banco Francés S.A. in October 2000. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, the Republic of Argentina.

