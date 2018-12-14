Reviewing Coates International (COTE) and Terra Tech (TRTC)

Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) and Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Coates International and Terra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coates International N/A N/A -246.71% Terra Tech -139.58% -43.93% -35.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Terra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Terra Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coates International and Terra Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coates International $10,000.00 18.31 -$8.38 million N/A N/A Terra Tech $35.80 million 2.12 -$32.67 million N/A N/A

Coates International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Terra Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coates International and Terra Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coates International 0 0 0 0 N/A Terra Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Coates International has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terra Tech has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coates International beats Terra Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coates International

Coates International, Ltd. develops and sells Coates Spherical Rotary Valve (CSRV) system technology for use in various piston-driven internal combustion engines in the United States and internationally. The company's CSRV system technology replaces the intake and exhausts conventional poppet valves used in various piston-driven stationary, automotive, motorcycle, and marine engines. Its CSRV system technology is used in various applications, including engines for electric power generators for home use, industrial complexes, and grid installations; and engines to power motorcycles, automobiles, light and heavy trucks, machinery, railroads, marine engines, military equipment, light aircraft, helicopters, lawn mowers, snowmobiles and jet skis, etc. Coates International, Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in two segments, Herbs and Produce Products; and Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs, produce, and floral products. The Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries under the name Blüm, which provides a selection of medical and adult use cannabis products, such as flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and produces and sells a line of medical and adult use cannabis flowers, as well as a line of medical and adult use cannabis-extracted products comprising concentrates, cartridges, vape pens, and wax products in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

