Reviewing Moelis & Co (MC) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moelis & Co and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Co $684.61 million 3.02 $29.40 million $2.29 16.09 Silvercrest Asset Management Group $91.36 million 2.07 $5.33 million N/A N/A

Moelis & Co has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Moelis & Co and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Co 0 2 5 0 2.71 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Moelis & Co presently has a consensus target price of $58.43, indicating a potential upside of 58.60%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.55%. Given Moelis & Co’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Moelis & Co is more favorable than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Volatility and Risk

Moelis & Co has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Moelis & Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Moelis & Co shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Moelis & Co pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Moelis & Co pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Moelis & Co has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Moelis & Co is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moelis & Co and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Co 9.39% 53.14% 24.46% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 6.76% 19.13% 12.81%

Summary

Moelis & Co beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors. The firm serves clients from 19 geographic locations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. The firm supports clients through all phases of the business cycle. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States; Europe; Asia; Australia and Middle East

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

