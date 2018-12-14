Reviewing Sunrun (RUN) & Q.E.P. (QEPC)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunrun and Q.E.P., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 2 7 0 2.78 Q.E.P. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunrun currently has a consensus target price of $14.94, indicating a potential upside of 4.80%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Q.E.P..

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Q.E.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun 13.72% 4.78% 1.41% Q.E.P. 1.56% 0.97% 0.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Q.E.P. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of Q.E.P. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrun and Q.E.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $529.70 million 3.01 $124.52 million $0.86 16.58 Q.E.P. $322.39 million 0.28 $7.94 million N/A N/A

Sunrun has higher revenue and earnings than Q.E.P..

Volatility & Risk

Sunrun has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q.E.P. has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunrun beats Q.E.P. on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. The company also provides industrial tools to the industrial trades. Its product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers; scrapers; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety tools; installation kits; underlayment products; cement boards and masonry tools; and Brutus products. The company markets its products under the QEP, ROBERTS, HarrisWood, Fausfloor, Capitol, Nupla, HISCO, Ludell, Porta-Nails, Elastiment, Vitrex, Homelux, Tilerite, PRCI, Plasplugs, Tomecanic, and Benetiere brands. Q.E.P. Co., Inc. sells its products to home improvement retail centers, specialty distribution outlets, municipalities, and industrial solution providers. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

