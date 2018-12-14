Reviewing Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNABY) & Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP)

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Bhd N/A N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia 7.42% 6.97% 3.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Bhd $10.94 billion 1.56 $1.59 billion N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia $4.40 billion 0.52 $323.73 million N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Bhd pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Risk & Volatility

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Companhia Paranaense de Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Bhd 0 0 0 0 N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Tenaga Nasional Bhd beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. It operates and maintains thermal generation assets and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid, which is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north and Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals; and manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers. In addition, it provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries, as well as other related services; higher education, and information and multimedia services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; power plants operation and maintenance; and training courses. Further, it assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; designs, engineers, procures, constructs, tests, commissions, operates, maintenances, and finances power plants; operates and maintains cooling plants; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; and provides technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation & Transmission, Power Distribution and Sales, Telecommunications, Gas, and Holding Company. The Power Generation & Transmission segment involves in the generation of electric energy from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects, the transport and transformation of the power. The Power Distribution and Sales segment offers distribution and sale of electric energy; the operation and maintenance of the distribution infrastructure. The Telecommunications segment includes telecommunications and general communications services. The Gas segment comprises the public service of piped natural gas distribution. The Holding Company segment includes participation in other companies. The company was founded on October 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

