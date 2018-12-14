Reviewing theglobe.com (TGLO) & YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (YAHOY)

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get theglobe.com alerts:

theglobe.com has a beta of 9.08, indicating that its stock price is 808% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -23,700.93% YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR 12.85% 10.90% 5.29%

Dividends

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. theglobe.com does not pay a dividend. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of theglobe.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares theglobe.com and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$390,000.00 N/A N/A YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR $8.10 billion 1.92 $1.23 billion $0.42 13.01

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than theglobe.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for theglobe.com and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR beats theglobe.com on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Company Profile

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services. The Consumer Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and financial and payment-related services. The company is also involved in the operation of various Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants; Internet distribution of video-streaming; planning, production, and sale of Internet advertising; and provision of entertainment information. In addition, it offers cloud and agent services; and advertising business and marketing automation services. Additionally, the company engages in venture capital, credit card, card loan, credit guarantee, foreign exchange margin trading, and e-commerce, online media, and other businesses related to automobiles and total driving experience; and the collection and production of sports-related information, as well as production of articles and content. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Yahoo Japan Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.