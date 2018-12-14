Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €119.00 ($138.37) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.35% from the stock’s current price.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.21 ($120.02).

ETR RHM opened at €79.68 ($92.65) on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a 12 month high of €116.80 ($135.81).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

