Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in KEMET Co. (KEM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of KEMET worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KEMET by 2,554.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in KEMET by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in KEMET in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get KEMET alerts:

KEM opened at $17.73 on Friday. KEMET Co. has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.02.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. KEMET had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KEMET Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. KEMET’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

In other KEMET news, CFO William M. Lowe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $1,899,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,754.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $72,759.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,566.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,999 shares of company stock worth $2,104,379. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on KEMET in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in KEMET Co. (KEM)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/rhumbline-advisers-grows-holdings-in-kemet-co-kem.html.

KEMET Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.