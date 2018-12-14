Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 69,972 Shares of Unisys Co. (UIS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 138.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Unisys worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,644,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48,798 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,879,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,050,000 after purchasing an additional 193,730 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,243,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,299 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 702,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $11.97 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $633.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Unisys had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $688.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unisys Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UIS. Loop Capital set a $13.00 target price on Unisys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products.

