Richard Douglas Booth Sells 5,568 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $277,342.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,119.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $50.40 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $102.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 64,839 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7,265.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

