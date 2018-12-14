Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of UGI Corp (UGI)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,614,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in UGI by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in UGI by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. UGI Corp has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. UGI had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other UGI news, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $171,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann P. Kelly sold 9,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $544,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,279 shares of company stock worth $6,221,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of UGI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

