Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 208.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBL opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.94%.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Noble Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

