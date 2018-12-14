Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys Shares of 994 Raytheon (RTN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $170.52 on Friday. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $162.31 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

RTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

