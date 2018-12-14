Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 32.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,725 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 268.3% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,253,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 912,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 255.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,246,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,245,000 after purchasing an additional 895,269 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $63,015,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,253,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,154,000 after purchasing an additional 607,678 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $84.40 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $101.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

