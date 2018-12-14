Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $887,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $104,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.6% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $290.22 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $277.20 and a 12-month high of $363.00. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $391.00 to $394.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $386.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.13.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

