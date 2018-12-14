Rolls-Royce (RR) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) in a report released on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RR. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rolls-Royce from GBX 1,266 ($16.54) to GBX 1,259 ($16.45) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rolls-Royce from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 979.45 ($12.80).

Get Rolls-Royce alerts:

Shares of RR traded down GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 808.20 ($10.56). The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Rolls-Royce has a fifty-two week low of GBX 733.50 ($9.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99).

In other Rolls-Royce news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 839 ($10.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,946.48 ($2,543.42). Also, insider Frank Chapman purchased 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.56) per share, with a total value of £4,096.56 ($5,352.88). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,293,959 in the last three months.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.