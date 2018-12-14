Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Top Pick” Rating for BP (BP)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded BP to a top pick rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays restated a top pick rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an equal rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 695 ($9.08) in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 644.25 ($8.42).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 514.20 ($6.72) on Monday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £314.40 ($410.82). Insiders purchased a total of 176 shares of company stock valued at $94,572 over the last quarter.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.