Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Top Pick” Rating for Just Group (JUST)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their top pick rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Just Group from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 101 ($1.32) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 131.03 ($1.71).

Get Just Group alerts:

LON:JUST opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.22) on Monday. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 119.55 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 173 ($2.26).

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.