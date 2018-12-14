Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Stake Raised by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 317.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,055 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises approximately 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $137,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 235.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 488.2% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $168,183.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain purchased 18,900 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,995,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,971,907.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $135.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

