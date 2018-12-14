Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Deutsche Bank currently has GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,800 ($36.59).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RDSB. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,007 ($39.29).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,351 ($30.72) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

