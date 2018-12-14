Royce & Associates LP Has $1.44 Million Holdings in SigmaTron International (SGMA)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 5.90% of SigmaTron International worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet cut SigmaTron International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd.

SigmaTron International stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

