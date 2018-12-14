Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in PC Tel Inc (PCTI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.40% of PC Tel worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Tel by 161.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,539,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 950,987 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in PC Tel in the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PC Tel by 462.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 127,995 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PC Tel by 67.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 102,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PC Tel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,320,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 69,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of PC Tel stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.18. PC Tel Inc has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PC Tel Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

