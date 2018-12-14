RTL GRP SA/ADR (RGLXY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RTL GRP SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $5.21 on Monday. RTL GRP SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

Get RTL GRP SA/ADR alerts:

RTL GRP SA/ADR Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for RTL GRP SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL GRP SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.