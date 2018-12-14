Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $682,000 in Ashford Inc (AINC) Stock

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Ashford as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashford by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 35,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ashford by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ashford by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AINC shares. B. Riley raised Ashford from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ashford in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ashford from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $59.00 on Friday. Ashford Inc has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $106.00.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.89. The company had revenue of $41.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million.

Ashford Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

