Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.38. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.88 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $29,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,418.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on MKS Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

