Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 155,700 Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.60% of Huttig Building Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,047,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBP opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Huttig Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.59.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBP. ValuEngine upgraded Huttig Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Huttig Building Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. It offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

