Sabre (SABR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $27.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 133,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,644. Sabre has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 60,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,466. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 5,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $148,659.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,099.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,137 shares of company stock worth $2,596,288. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sabre by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sabre by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sabre by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 282,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 72,008 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.