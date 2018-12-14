Saia Inc (SAIA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,930,000 after purchasing an additional 112,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 26.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,112,000 after purchasing an additional 254,610 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Saia by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,060,000 after purchasing an additional 154,668 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Saia by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 822,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 7.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $54.50 on Friday. Saia Inc has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

