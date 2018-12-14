salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Keith Block Sells 2,160 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 11th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $303,674.40.

On Thursday, December 6th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $288,576.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $308,296.80.

On Thursday, November 29th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $303,004.80.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $270,324.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Keith Block sold 1,038 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $127,258.80.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $246,628.80.

On Thursday, November 15th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $278,013.60.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $283,996.80.

On Thursday, November 8th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.61, for a total value of $308,037.60.

CRM stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $101.32 and a 1 year high of $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.91, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Cowen increased their target price on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

