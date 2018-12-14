Sandler Capital Management Purchases 632,766 Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII)

Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 122.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 632,766 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

XXII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM, a line of research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

