Sanofi SA (SNY) Holdings Increased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 452,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Sanofi accounts for approximately 1.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.09. 485,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,665. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Bank of America raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

