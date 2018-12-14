Sanofi (SAN) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Societe Generale set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €83.00 ($96.51).

Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

