Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Stake Decreased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 158,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,263,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 514,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 57,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.47.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

