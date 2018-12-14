Scholastic (SCHL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Scholastic has set its FY19 guidance at $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.19. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Scholastic’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Scholastic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $44.52 on Friday. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHL. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, insider Alan J. Boyko sold 12,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $583,791.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,413.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,377,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,313,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,821. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Scholastic (SCHL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/scholastic-schl-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.