Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 68,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $4,890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ron Cohen sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $74,572.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,554 shares in the company, valued at $10,043,612.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,116,625 shares of company stock worth $20,259,230. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACOR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $778.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.45. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.74 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

