Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 679,100 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Advantage Oil & Gas were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas by 23.9% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 259,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Warlander Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Advantage Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $2,309,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advantage Oil & Gas by 89.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,375,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 1,122,400 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advantage Oil & Gas by 18.1% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,445,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,402,000 after buying an additional 1,295,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Advantage Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,659,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after buying an additional 605,867 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAV shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Advantage Oil & Gas Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

