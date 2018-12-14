Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) Holdings Reduced by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 96,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $43.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.4985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

