Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Vale SA (VALE)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $119,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 84.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $153,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vale by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.53. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

